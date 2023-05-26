Fabrizio Romano shares devastating transfer news that will baffle Liverpool fans

Jude Bellingham appears to be inching ever closer to closer to completing a move to Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that an agreement is ‘at final stages’ with a fee of £87m plus add-ons agreed ahead of the summer window.

Real Madrid & Jude Bellingham ⚪️✨ ◉ Deal was never going to be signed this week to respect BVB in title race. ◉ Agreement at final stages for €100m plus add-ons, key new contacts next week. ◉ Personal terms agreed in April over long term deal, no doubts. Step by step ⏳ pic.twitter.com/5B0YQi7jBT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2023

Given the Merseysiders had been expecting to pay roughly £130m up front for the talented Englishman, the news will no doubt raise eyebrows (not to mention fan ire) across the globe.

Fabrizio Romano’s update will come as absolutely no surprise to some

With certain sections of the fanbase convinced that owners FSG have little interest in advancing the club through investment, this latest batch of news will hardly serve to change their minds.

From our point of view, we’re certainly a little baffled by how Liverpool haven’t thrown their hat into the ring when it has been reported we’re already willing to pay roughly under £70m for Alexis Mac Allister.

There’s every possibility, of course, that we’ve been reliably informed the 19-year-old would prefer a switch to the Champions League holders whose European pedigree is far from shabby.

Still, it rankles to think that Bellingham was in our range of affordability, if Romano’s update is indeed 100% accurate, and that we’ll be losing out on a once-in-a-generation player this summer.

