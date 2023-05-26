(Video) “Every game I want to win” – Liverpool fans will love Gakpo’s elite winning mentality

Cody Gakpo may have only been a Liverpool player for a matter of months but he has certainly won over a lot of supporters with his onfield performance and may continue to impress them with some offield actions too.

Ahead of taking part in a quiz on the club’s YouTube channel, host Steve Hothersall commented on how focussed the Dutchman looked and he replied: “I want to win. Yes, every game I want to win, so this one as well”.

The celebrations that followed from a solid opening round effort about his first games for the Reds, showed that this wasn’t a front from our No.18 but a real glimpse into his mentality.

It may have all been ultimately for nothing but this 1% edge on wanting to win every game he’s part of will stand the 24-year-old in good stead for his Merseyside future.

You can watch the clip of Gakpo (from 3:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

