(Video) “I’m a very optimistic person but…” – Klopp on Liverpool finishing fifth this season

We all went into this season hoping that we could again compete for four trophies but we end the campaign without any silverware and now having it confirmed that Liverpool will not be in the Champions League in the next campaign.

Speaking with the media ahead of our final game, the boss discussed this: “Of course in the moment when it’s then a fact that you cannot qualify for the Champions League anymore, that’s a moment where… because even when I knew after the last game they need one point or whatever, the other two teams need one point, for me it was clear they will get that point so I drew kind of a line underneath it.

“I’m a very optimistic person but in these moments I couldn’t see it. If it would have happened we would have gone for it, that’s how we prepared the week.

“If they [Manchester United] would have lost last night, yes, it’s clear that we don’t have to change now the mood again and I said at the beginning of the week, ‘Oh, that’s it’ and then in the middle of the week I said, ‘Oh, all of a sudden there’s a chance’.”

It was clear from his answer that the German was trying not to underplay the disappointment within the squad but also acknowledge that we have at least finished the season strongly and have reason to be positive.

With the years that have come before, we all can accept a season below par but now it’s time for a big summer and the hope that we can stake our claim as of Europe’s best teams – once again.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on our league position being decided (from 1:22) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

