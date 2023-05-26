Klopp confirms 20 y/o Liverpool star may leave the club this summer; tips him to have a ‘fantastic career’

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Fabio Carvalho may be sent out on loan next season despite him being impressed by the Portuguese youngster this season.

The 20-year-old, who was only signed from Fulham last summer, has struggled to earn regular game time at Liverpool this term and has made just 20 appearances (across all competitions).

He was one of Fulham’s standout performers when they gained promotion back to the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign registering a goal contribution every other game but his progress has somewhat stalled since his move to Merseyside.

“No player impressed me more than him honestly,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by The Athletic’s @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter). “His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.”

It’s clear that Carvalho is a player with immense talent but our struggles this season have meant opportunities have been few and far between for him in a red shirt.

Klopp is expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as he attempts to strengthen his midfield options which suggests that our No. 28 would find game time hard to come by once again if he remains at the club next season.

It would therefore make sense for him to leave Merseyside temporarily in search for regular first team football so that he can continue to develop as a player.

He has a long career still ahead of him so there’s no need to rush him into the side and whatever decision is made regarding his future in the coming months we hope to see him starring for the Reds in the future.

Says there's a possibility Carvalho will go out on loan next season. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 26, 2023

