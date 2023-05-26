(Video) ‘Special boy’: Klopp confirms ‘natural force’ 17-year-old is back in first-team training

Liverpool fans will be aware that the inconsequential end to the campaign is likely to mean that there will be some squad rotation in place and Jurgen Klopp may have hinted as to who that could be.

Speaking with the media before the Southampton game, the boss said: “Ben Doak, obviously nice signs, he’s with us in training again.

“Special boy, really confident, has something nobody else delivers really, this kind of dribbling, this kind of straight-forward bravery, all these kind of things. Technically really good, high speed, super-promising but very young”.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp on whether he will field a ‘sentimental’ Liverpool team for inconsequential season end

With the German claiming that the young Scot was a ‘natural force’ (via the Liverpool Echo), it’s clear that he’s a big fan of his work and this further promotion to train with the first-team is possibly a sign of things to come.

Let’s hope that this is the start of a long run with the senior squad for the former Celtic teenager and that he can shine, if given any minutes at St.Mary’s.

You can watch Klopp’s update on all young players within the squad (from 16:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵