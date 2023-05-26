‘I saw Mo’ – Klopp makes fresh Salah admission after his public apology to Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp made clear he has drawn a line in the sand following Liverpool’s failure to achieve Champions League football for the next season.

The German was asked to address a public apology from star man Mo Salah online in his latest press conference after Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea guaranteed their status in the top four alongside Newcastle.

As tweets from Paul Gorst and James Pearce serve to show, however, the 55-year-old was utterly unperturbed, admitting that he’d already seen the Egyptian in high spirits ahead of the upcoming meeting with Southampton.

Klopp on Salah statement: "I am just worried about the headlines you create. Do me a favour and try your best…it's a fact we don't have CL, even I knew after last game, clear. I drew a line underneath it. I am optimistic but in that moment I couldn't see it." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 26, 2023

Klopp on Salah's social media post: "It's completely normal. This wasn't an historically good season. We made mistakes. I saw Mo an hour ago in the canteen and he was smiling. He wasn't in a bad mood." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 26, 2023

Not Mo Salah’s fault… but important to see responsibility being taken

45 goal contributions in 50 games this term hardly signals a poor season for an attacking player by any stretch of the means.

Perhaps by Mo Salah’s lofty standards it may be something of a personal disappointment, though it’s very clear to any who have watched Liverpool for more than a handful of games this season that our struggles have not originated mainly within the forward line.

Still, it’s good to see that it has hurt our players, and hopefully we’ll see some renewed fire in the belly come the next campaign in what will undoubtedly be a tough battle for top four status.

