(Video) Klopp responds to Salah’s Tweet as Egyptian King voices frustration at CL failure

Mo Salah took immediately to his Twitter account once Liverpool’s Champions League fate had been decided and Jurgen Klopp was then asked to share his thoughts on the decision to do so.

Speaking with the media before facing Southampton, the German said: “It’s completely normal and I think in the world of social media so many bad things happen constantly, I don’t think that [Mohamed Salah’s message last night] was one of them, it was just a normal description of his situation, of his feeling.

“And in that moment directly after the game he’s right, there’s not immediately a moment to send any optimistic messages – but maybe an hour later, a day later. I saw him now in the canteen and he was smiling, I don’t know for which reason, I didn’t ask him, but he was not in a bad mood. And that’s it.

“We are in the season not since a week or whatever, we are a long time here and from a specific point on it was clear this will not be a historically good season; I think we said everything about it, that we are absolutely not happy with it, that we made mistakes, that we couldn’t deliver often enough, that we were not consistent enough”.

It’s clear then that the boss isn’t too worried about the Egyptian King’s emotions in relation to missing out on the top four and understands his decision to vent his frustration on social media.

The best way to make sure that this doesn’t happen again is by ensuring everyone feels the pain of missing out on the top four now and remind them next season – so we’re not in this position again.

