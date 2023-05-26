(Video) Klopp on whether he will field a ‘sentimental’ Liverpool team for inconsequential season end

Liverpool fans had hoped the season could end with a top four charge but instead we face an already relegated Southampton with our final league position sewn up and so Jurgen Klopp was asked about what team he’ll field.

Speaking with the media before the inconsequential season end, the 55-year-old discussed his team decisions: “I will see. I don’t know. That was not actually in my thoughts yet, I want to line up the right team.

“But that could lead to the outside world [thinking that] because I will try to line up a team who is ready for this game for the 110, 112 kilometres in the game, whatever we have to run… for all these kind of things, for all the challenges, for all these kind of things, there are different things, honestly this is completely new to me. It’s really new to me.

“So, last night, we are fifth. They are relegated, OK, what does that mean now? Usually we play Sunday, we have to win and if not everything breaks down, and stuff like this. It’s the final, or whatever.

“So, that’s really different, but I want to do the right thing and didn’t decide yet finally because for that I need the information from the medical department. Then I will start thinking in more detail.

“You will see, and what you make of it, because it’s sentimental or whatever, that’s fine, because maybe it is influenced by both. But in the moment I don’t know”.

With Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo all confirmed to be leaving the club, we may well see them handed a final appearance – especially given the three injury concerns we currently have.

Or, the boss may try and reward the likes of Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Fabio Carvalho with some seldom seen game time – whatever happens though we can expect some rotation in place.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on team selection (from 19:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

