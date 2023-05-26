(Video) Klopp provides three-man injury update ahead of final game of the season

Liverpool may well be heading into the final game of the season knowing that the result won’t change our position but Jurgen Klopp was still on hand to inform supporters of any injury problems.

Speaking with the media before the final game of the campaign, the boss provided the following update: “[Nunez] trained yesterday, fully. Ibou was ill yesterday. Robbo felt something in his groin yesterday, he had a scan, that was fine but we anyway have to see how we can deal with that.

“Long-term [injured players] are still out, that’s clear. The rest should be alright.”

Darwin Nunez then looks the most likely to feature against Southampton but the German may well think it’s not worth risking any of his players and handing them an early summer break from the game.

With plenty of able deputies on hand to play any minutes given to them, it makes sense to rotate and give chances to men who have been waiting a while to be handed one.

You can watch Klopp’s injury update (from 7:15) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

