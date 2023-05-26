Klopp shares worrying transfer window revelation as LFC set to miss out on ‘scary’ midfielder

Liverpool have been applauded for their patient approach in windows gone by, sticking it out for players like Virgil van Dijk who effectively helped change the trajectory of the football club.

That being said, there was the expectation that, after having done much of the groundwork ahead of the summer, transfers would be completed quickly and cleanly in order to afford the coaching staff an appropriate amount of time to work with them in pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Southampton presser comments (as relayed on Twitter the Mirror’s David Maddock), however, suggest that such hopes might be something of a pipe dream for certain targets.

Klopp admits there could be a delay for new signings, but said it's no problem. "The better the player you want, the lesser the desire of the other club to let him go, so we are prepared for it – if we have to wait 6-7 weeks (for a signing) it is not a game changer."#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 26, 2023

It’s bad news on top of bad news unfortunately for the Merseysiders after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid are close to an agreement over the transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s ‘scary’ (in the words of Jermaine Jenas for BBC Sport) midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Who will make Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp wait this summer?

We know for a fact that Bayern Munich are highly reluctant to part ways with Ryan Gravenberch this summer, whom we reportedly greatly admire.

The Dutchman is due for crunch talks with Thomas Tuchel and bosses at the Bundesliga outfit over his future, though it’s understood that we are prepared to pounce should the Bavarians’ position change.

Likewise, with Mason Mount, the Englishman’s future remains somewhat unclear amid fresh interest from Manchester United whose Champions League status is sure to throw a spanner in the works.

We’re more than happy to be patient, of course, for the right options, though with some of our concerns this season boiling down to the lack of a proper pre-season ahead of 2022/23, we’d hope to avoid a repeat of such circumstances ahead of the next term.

