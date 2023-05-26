‘Liverpool frontrunners’: Romano confirms Reds could wrap up transfer very soon; set to say his goodbyes

Liverpool are ready for a busy summer of transfer activity and now our season is all but over already, it seems we are poised to announce our first piece of business as soon as possible.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Alexis Mac Allister, expected to bid his farewell to Brighton fans after final game after his fantastic experience at the club since 2020 👋🏻 #BHAFC

He’s prepared to leave the club in June with Liverpool frontrunners — close to complete the deal, waiting on final details’.

It’s certainly not been a secret that the Reds have been interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister but even some of us would be surprised at how quickly we look to have been able to pull this deal off.

We’d be hard pressed to find another 24-year-old who has the Premier League experience held by the man who has also won the World Cup with Argentina this season, making this move a very exciting one.

It makes sense that, given the success that has been achieved with Brighton in this campaign, the former Boca Juniors loanee would want to be respectful to his current club and see out his final matches before an official statement is made.

This level of talent and morality is certainly a great combination and so we should all be excited for what the future should hold at Anfield for the man who looks set to become Jurgen Klopp’s first piece of our new-look midfield.

You can view the Mac Allister update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

