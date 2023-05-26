‘A shame’ – Liverpool-linked star’s current manager may have just admitted he’s leaving the club this summer

Frank Lampard admitted last night that it’s looking likely Mason Mount will leave Chelsea this summer.

The 24-year-old has is attracting interest from Liverpool, as well as Arsenal and Manchester United, as he approaches the final 12 months of his current Stamford Bridge contract and there appears to be no agreement reached over a new deal.

The England international, who missed the Blues’ 4-1 defeat to United at Old Trafford last night with a pelvis injury, has registered just three goals and six assists across all competitions this term and Lampard was asked for an update on his future last night.

“I think with Mason particularly as an individual, I don’t know what the solution’s going to be because it’s a club and Mason issue,” the ex-Everton boss told Sky Sports (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “I don’t know exactly where Mason is at personally. He’s got a year left on his contract. I know he’s held in high regard at the club and I know as well that the club are trying to do what they can to make him stay.

“But I think also with Mason, I would never want to stand here and talk in the modern day about what a player should do, because they’ll see it all with their own eyes, what’s been going on, how they feel about the pitch, what the future is for them. In the old days it would by ‘why are you leaving the club, you shouldn’t.’ But in the modern day, players move on. It’s just a shame we’ve got into this situation where it looks like it’s happening maybe now.”

Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that Mount’s situation remains a ‘priority’ for the Reds with Jurgen Klopp eager to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Chelsea will not want to lose the Portsmouth-born star for free in just over a year so they may have to allow Mount to leave for a cut-price fee this summer.

With Todd Boehly already spending over £600m on transfers during his first season in west London he will be looking to recoup some of that money wherever possible in the coming months.

The dynamic midfielder has struggled with injuries this season but there’s no doubt that on his day he’s a quality player.

Klopp could be the man to get him back to his best so it’ll be interesting to see where he heads at the end of the season.

