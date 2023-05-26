Mac Allister’s agent books his flights for Liverpool as move edges closer to completion – report

Many expected Liverpool to be busy this summer and to act quickly but the speed in which a possible deal for Alexis Mac Allister looks to be happening has been extraordinary, with further positive updates coming thick and fast.

As reported by the well regarded Tyc Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo (translated): ‘Alexis Mac Allister’s arrival in Liverpool comes at a key moment: everything is well advanced and next week his father and agent will travel to England.

‘The contractual offer is up to 2028 and it remains to finish accelerating and close the exit with Brighton’.

It’s certainly interesting to hear that the midfielder’s father and agent is poised to come to the country, something which may well be viewed as not out of the ordinary, amidst these ever-growing links to Anfield.

It seems clear that both clubs and the player want a move completed early so that all parties have the rest of the summer to continue with the plans that will stem from this transfer.

The 24-year-old clearly has a lot of respect for Brighton and wants to give 110% before he departs the AMEX Stadium, that is certainly admirable from a World Cup winner who’s seemingly on the cusp of a move to the Reds.

Now we will wait and hope that these talks go well, that the five year contract can be signed and that we can already have one key player in our ranks ahead of a hectic few months of other negotiations.

You can view the Mac Allister update via @CLMerlo on Twitter:

🚨La llegada de Alexis Mac Allister a Liverpool entra en un momento clave: todo está muy avanzado y la semana próxima viajará su padre y agente a Inglaterra.

*️⃣La oferta contractual es hasta 2028 y falta terminar de acelerar y cerrar la salida con Brighton. pic.twitter.com/xVv2uLKhYv — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 26, 2023

