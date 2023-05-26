(Video) Man United fans’ x-rated chant directed at ex-Liverpool man heard live on Sky Sports

Liverpool’s top four hopes were finally put to bed last night following Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea at Old Trafford.

One of the few people inside Old Trafford who would’ve been disappointed by the scoreline was former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp and his night was made even worse after United fans directed an x-rated chant at him during half-time.

“Jamie Redknapp you’re a w*****,” rang out around the 75,000 capacity stadium.

READ MORE: ‘A shame’ – Liverpool-linked star’s current manager may have just admitted he’s leaving the club this summer

He was covering the game as a pundit for Sky Sports and was joined pitch side by Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink who couldn’t help but chuckle at what he was hearing.

Redknapp also offered a slight smirk as he attempted to remain professional and answer the questions posed by presenter Kelly Cates.

Check the incident out below via @AlexDuggan20 on Twitter:

Man Utd fans chanting: "Jamie Redknapp you're a wanker, you're a wanker" 😂 pic.twitter.com/qaYHX3mR7E — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁 (@AlexDuggan20) May 25, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵