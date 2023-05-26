(Photo) James Milner shares one of a kind gift Liverpool groundstaff have given him

James Milner will be a greatly missed figure at Liverpool for a number of reasons – not least of all his incredible professionalism and versatility on the pitch.

As such, it’s only fitting that the Englishman was given a slice of Anfield to take with him. Quite literally so, with the former Manchester City ace posting a tweet online of a rather unique gift supplied to him by the club’s ground staff.

It’s extremely well-deserved for his years of service on the red half of Merseyside and we want to wish James nothing but the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Perhaps one day we’ll see him back at Liverpool in a coaching capacity!

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of James Milner’s official Twitter account: