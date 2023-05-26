‘Never happened’: Paul Merson claims 28-year-old has had less than five good games for Liverpool

It’s set to be a summer of high transfer activity for the Reds but Paul Merson has been focussing on one man whose Anfield career he’s been less than impressed with, leading to a rather scathing report.

Writing for Sportskeeda, the former Arsenal player said: ‘As for Keita, I can count on one hand the number of good games he’s hand for Liverpool.

‘He’s a talented player but I don’t think he ever played 20 games in a row for the Reds, I have no idea why things just never happened for him at Anfield’.

It’s certainly not an instance of the 55-year-old mincing his words, as he delivered a crushing blow to the legacy of Naby Keita during his fives years on Merseyside playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Averaging 25 games a season since his arrival, our No.8 has been far from dependable and that will ultimately be his legacy for the the club – despite the fact he won every trophy on offer to him during his stay.

Leaving on a free transfer is probably securing the fact that the Guinean has been our one major transfer flop under our current manager but that doesn’t mean he’s without his talents.

There may well be cases of videos and highlights in the future of the 28-year-old producing some magic for his next club but we all know better than most, this was just too seldom seen.

