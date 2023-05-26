Pundit urges Liverpool to complete ‘amazing signing’ of Bundesliga star; ‘the kind of player’ Klopp needs

Alan Hutton has claimed that Joshua Kimmich ‘would be an amazing signing for Liverpool’.

The Bayern Munich star has been linked with a move to Anfield recently with the Bundesliga outfit currently valuing him at £52.1m.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to strengthen his midfield options this summer and the German international would bring a huge amount of quality and experience to our squad as we seek to compete on all fronts again next term.

“Wow, I think it would be an amazing signing for Liverpool,” he told Football Insider.

“At 28 he has still got a lot of football left in him, he is an outstanding football player but I can’t see him leaving where he is if I am honest.

“I think it would be a really good signing for Liverpool and I think that is the kind of player they need to rebuild the midfield but I do not see it happening.“

The 28-year-old is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2025 and has so far scored seven goals and registered 11 assists across all competitions this season.

With us missing out on a top four finish you could argue that it’s unlikely the former Stuttgart man will be willing to move to a club competing in the Europa League but the opportunity to ply his trade under our German tactician and get a taste of the Premier League may appeal to the Bayern No. 6.

His versatility is something that will no doubt appeal to Klopp and Co. with him able to operate as both a holding midfielder and a right back.

We’d be delighted to bring someone in with as much quality of Kimmich but don’t have too much hope of seeing him on Merseyside next term.

It appears that Alexis Mac Allister is edging closer to a move that would see him donning the famous red shirt next season and we can expect two or three others to follow him to Merseyside during the summer window.

