(Photos) Fresh images show cranes inside Anfield as expansion work continues

The expansion of the Anfield Road end is taking major steps now that Liverpool’s campaign is drawing to a close.

The Reds welcomed Aston Villa to Anfield last weekend in what was our final home game of the season and it now means construction workers have the advantage of completing work from inside the ground with the pitch no longer required until August.

Liverpool have requested for our first game of the 2023/24 campaign to be played away from home to allow extra time for the works to be completed.

Fresh images released by @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter show a number of cranes now inside the famous old stadium helping to complete the work which will add 7,000 seats and take the overall capacity of Anfield to more than 61,000.

We may have missed out on a top four finish but there are plenty of reasons for Reds fans to be optimistic about the new campaign.

Improving the club both on and off the pitch is the priority this summer and we can’t wait to see how the expansion of the Anfield Road end looks once completed.

Check the images below via Twitter:

Anfield expansion picking up speed👇 Football Insider reported Liverpool expect to make around £2.5m per match day when expansion is complete! Seems like a win all around, more fans in the ground, better atmosphere and more funds coming into the club!#LFC pic.twitter.com/r04kO1SJ6P — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 27, 2023

