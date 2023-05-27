Ex-Man City man interested in 20 y/o Liverpool star Klopp tipped to have a ‘fantastic career’ – Football Insider

Jurgen Klopp admitted yesterday that Fabio Carvalho could be one of the Liverpool youngsters that leaves the club on loan this summer and it now appears that Burnley are interested in a move for the 20-year-old.

Football Insider are reporting that Vincent Kompany’s side are ‘keeping tabs’ on the ex-Fulham star and are also open to a permanent move for the versatile attacker who has struggled for game time this season.

The Portugal U21 international has made 20 appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions) and has scored three times.

Our German tactician has tipped Carvalho to have a ‘fantastic career’ but the former Borussia Dortmund boss is currently finding it difficult to offer him regular minutes.

It may therefore make sense for our No. 28 to continue his development elsewhere by seeking a temporary move away from Anfield.

Having won the Championship this season Burnley will be plying their trade in the Premier League next term which is ideal for the Lisbon-born talent.

It will provide him with the opportunity to show he has what it takes to shine in the top-flight.

Carvalho was only signed from Fulham last summer after registering a goal contribution every other game as the Craven Cottage outfit gained promotion to the top flight during the 2021/22 campaign but his career has somewhat stalled since his move to Merseyside.

There’s no doubting his ability but we believe another season of regular game time elsewhere will set him in good stead for the rest of his Liverpool career.

