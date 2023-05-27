‘Bobby means Liverpool’ – Fabinho’s touching tribute to ‘special’ Firmino ahead of final game of the season

Fabinho has paid a touching tribute to Bobby Firmino ahead of the Liverpool forward’s final game as a Red.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to already relegated Southampton tomorrow with a fifth placed finish already secured; unable to break into the top four on the final day following Manchester United’s defeat of Chelsea on Thursday night.

Our No. 3 has insisted that the squad will ‘all miss Bobby’ and highlighted how the 31-year-old, who netted in our 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last weekend, helped him settle at the club following his move from AS Monaco back in 2018.

“It was really nice that he scored in his last home game,” Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It was a hard game, a tough game against Aston Villa – they played really well and defended really well. We needed somebody like Bobby there to help us and I was really happy for him. I was happy for Mo [Salah] as well because Mo gave the assist; and we know what they did together and the combination with Sadio [Mane], so it was special for those two to be involved in the goal.

“We all will miss Bobby. You can see how special he is for the fans, for us the players. For me personally, he was really important for me since my arrival at the club, the way he welcomed me, he helped me to adapt in the club, in the city.

“I didn’t expect this moment to arrive because for me Bobby means Liverpool but unfortunately we have to say goodbye to him and I just wish the best for him and his family.”

It will be an emotional day on the south coast with Firmino, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to play their last game for the club while Naby Keita, who’s also departing upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, is out through injury.

It’ll feel rather odd to watch Klopp’s side next season without our No. 9 being a part of the squad.

He’s been an integral part of the success we’ve achieved under our German tactician ever since his arrival on Merseyside in 2015 but it’s clear that he feels now is the right time for a new challenge.

When it was announced a couple of months that the former Hoffenheim man would be leaving the club at the end of the season Fabinho claimed that he wanted his compatriot to ‘stay at Liverpool forever’, but all good things come to an end.

It’s currently unclear where the Brazil international will be plying his trade next term but wherever he goes they’ll be lucky to have him!

