‘Wasn’t our best’ – Fabinho reviews Liverpool’s season; explains reasons for optimism ahead of new campaign

Fabinho believes that Liverpool’s strong finish to the current campaign is extremely promising heading into next season.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 10 games (W7, D3) but struggles for consistency earlier in the season means they’ve finished outside the top four for just the second time since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival back in 2015.

The Brazil international conceded that it wasn’t the club’s best campaign but believes the promising performances of Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo provide reasons for optimism.

“The way we finished the season was really good, this shows we can fight for bigger things,” the former Monaco man told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Seven [wins] in a row [before the draw with Villa] and 10 games without a defeat, it’s really impressive and important for us, for our confidence, finishing this way.

“But, unfortunately, overall it wasn’t our best season, many ups and downs in the season. Before the World Cup we had some injuries that didn’t help the team.

“In general I think we can take positive things from the season – some players stepped up, had the opportunity and played really well. It’s the case of Stefan Bajcetic.

“Cody [Gakpo] arrived and now I think he is playing his best football. Darwin [Nunez] as well was important, I think for his first season he has good numbers. You can say it’s his adapting season, so he played good.

“So we can take a lot of important things [from] this season but overall it wasn’t our best.”

Fabinho was one of the many players in Klopp’s squad that was way off the pace during the first half of the season.

The 29-year-old, however, has returned to his dominant best in recent weeks and it’s therefore no surprise that the team have experienced an upturn in form.

Since signing from Monaco in 2018 our No. 3 has become recognised as one of the best holding midfielders in the world and if we can sign some quality players to go alongside him in the engine room this summer there’s no reason why we can’t pick up more silverware next term.

We face already relegated Southampton on the south-coast tomorrow in what is our final game of the season. No matter what the result we know that a fifth place finish is already guaranteed.

