Bundesliga insider shares ‘big thing’ about Jorg Schmadtke that will make FSG his biggest fans

Christian Falk has ‘heard’ that Liverpool’s will appoint Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director at the start of next month and that the German will look for players ‘who the club can get the most value from in the transfer window’.

That will be music to the ears of current owners FSG who have been criticised by some supporters in recent years for not backing Jurgen Klopp as much financially as many would like.

Falk praised Schmadtke as someone with ‘a good eye’ for spotting talents and reports are suggesting that the 59-year-old has already identified players for Liverpool to target this summer.

“I’ve heard that Jorg Schmadtke will start life as Liverpool’s next sporting director on 1st June,” the BILD reporter shared with CaughtOffside.

“He has a good eye on talents, that’s always his big thing in that he sees the players that will develop very quickly and well. There are many names in the Bundesliga, like Manu Kone and so on, that are already in Liverpool’s focus.

“These are the kinds of players that he will look for; players who have some experience and who the club can get the most value from in the transfer window.”

Bringing in young talents is always a good idea to help ensure the future of the club but Liverpool are in need of players who can come in and hit the ground running straight away.

The hope is that we can complete most of our transfer business early to help the players settle into the squad during preseason to increase the chances of them firing on all cylinders as soon as the campaign begins.

The club has completed some exceptional transfer business in recent years under the both Michael Edwards and Julian Ward and the hope is that we can continue to thrive under Schmadtke.

He’s worked for numerous clubs in the Bundesliga during his career so it comes as no surprise to hear that he’s eager to focus his search for players in his homeland.

Let’s hope we can get some quality players through the door in the coming weeks as we seek to challenge on all four fronts again next term.

