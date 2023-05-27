‘I’m not sure’ – Neil Jones raises doubts about whether Liverpool should target £40m-rated PL midfielder

Neil Jones has claimed that ‘there’s a chance’ Romeo Lavia will leave Southampton this summer but has doubts about whether Liverpool should be interested in the young midfielder.

The middle of the park is an area that Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen ahead of next season but the GOAL journalist has suggested that splashing an expected £40m on a 19-year-old would be somewhat of a gamble for the Reds.

Despite Southampton’s lacklustre campaign the former Manchester City man has impressed in the engine room and it’s therefore no surprise that Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly interested in his signature.

“I think there’s a chance for someone to get this player,” Jones told Redmen TV. “City have obviously got this buyback clause that comes back next summer, I think it’s £40million. I think there are a lot of people who think if you were thinking about waiting another year – don’t – because you’ll miss out.

“I think Lavia being in that position is someone who, in an ideal world, you’d be looking at and saying he’s got a chance of becoming a Liverpool player. I’m not sure this summer is the one for him. I think he’s maybe too young, maybe a little bit too little of a guarantee. I’m not sure it will be this summer for Liverpool, but you never know.

READ MORE: Bundesliga insider shares ‘big thing’ about Jorg Schmadtke that will make FSG his biggest fans

“If you bought Lavia now, he’s potentially a brilliant player, but he might not even walk into your first 11 yet. I think Liverpool are not in that position where if you talk £35/40 million for someone who might be OK, but do you know what – Stefan Bajčetić might keep him out of the team at the start of the next season. I don’t know if Liverpool will push the button on a player like that, despite his obvious talent and potential.

“If you’re going to sign up a Fabinho-position player, it almost just needs to be someone who’s going to take over from him straight away, doesn’t it?”

Lavia has registered one goal and one assist in 33 appearances for the Saints this term and will be eager to impress against Liverpool tomorrow when we travel to St. Mary’s for the final game of the season.

The Belgium international only moved to the south coast from City last summer and it’s clear that regular first team football has helped him develop massively as a player.

Jones is right to point out that we’re in need of players that can arrive at the club and break into our starting XI straightaway, though.

It’s always good to sign youngsters and have half an eye on the future but with us failing to achieve a top four finish this season quality and experienced players need to be signed to ensure we perform much better next term.

Alexis Mac Allister is a player that appears to be edging closer to a move to Merseyside and it’ll be interesting to see what other transfer business we complete this summer.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵