‘Drive him to the other club myself’ – Klopp sends powerful message to his squad regarding lack of Champions League football

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he will personally drive any player away from Liverpool if they’re wanting to leave the club due to the fact they won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United’s defeat of Chelsea on Thursday night confirmed that the Anfield outfit will miss out on a top four finish for just the second time since Klopp’s arrival back in 2015.

The German tactician did admit that he can’t see any of his players requesting a move away due to the failure to qualify for Europe’s premier competition but they’re now aware of the response they will receive if they do.

“If ever a player would come to me, and said: ‘oh we didn’t qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave, I would drive him to the other club myself,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said (as quoted by the Express).

“I would take the key, [and say] ‘come in the car, where do you want to go, I drive you’.

“That would be something I never could understand. It is like I would say [emphasised with childish voice] ‘oh we didn’t qualify for the Champions League, I need to work in the Champions League so I go’.”

Of course we all want the club to be competing in the Champions League but Klopp has absolutely nailed it here.

It’s down to our lack of consistency that we’ve had to settle for a fifth placed finish so the players need to ensure that their performance levels improve next term.

Mo Salah apologised to Liverpool supporters on Thursday night for the Reds’ ‘failed’ campaign and the entire squad should now be hungrier than ever to taste success next time around.

Klopp has insisted that he’s looking forward to ‘seeing what we can do’ in the Europa League and he’s expected to be busy in the transfer market to help bolster his squad in the summer so although we won’t be hearing the Champions League anthem at Anfield next season we believe there’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the new campaign.

