(Video) Liverpool fans crease at Gakpo’s attempt of naming the Anfield Road End

Cody Gakpo really hasn’t been at Liverpool long and so we should perhaps understand if he hasn’t quite had the time to learn everything about the club yet but one moment was certainly comical.

During a quiz on the club’s YouTube channel, the Dutchman was asked about his first goal for Liverpool and at which end of the stadium his goal was scored.

After correctly remembering that his debut goal came in the Merseyside derby, his attempt at naming the side was rather comical as he said: “When you go through the tunnel, left side!”.

It’s pretty clear that he didn’t know it was called the Anfield Road End but given this piece of information now and seeing as it will be re-built this summer, perhaps he will from now on!

You can watch the clip of Gakpo (from 3:29) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

