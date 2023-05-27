(Image) Liverpool fans won’t believe the ‘legends’ squad that is named for charity match

The word legend is banded around a little too easily nowadays but the latest Liverpool Legends team is quite a sight and probably not for the right reasons.

It’s important to first note that everyone in attendance is helping raise money for local families in Doncaster battling with the impacts of Cancer conditions and treatment, both physically and mentally.

However, Reddit user eurfryn has shared a picture of the team sheet for the match and it’s quite hard to believe that any of these men could be regarded as a great of the club and most never recorded a first-team appearance for us.

We applaud the cause, the fans and the players for turning up but perhaps it’s better to state that they’re a Liverpool XI – rather than suggesting any of these are the best we have to offer.

You can view the image of the team sheet via Reddit user eurfryn:

