World Cup winning midfielder’s move to Liverpool ‘95% done’; current wages set to be tripled – Football Insider

Alexis Mac Allister’s impending move to Liverpool is ‘95% done’ with Liverpool now ‘confident of securing an agreement’ with Brighton, according to Football Insider.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Anfield for a number of weeks and the fresh report reveals that the Reds have offered the World Cup winner £150,000 per week to move to Merseyside – a wage that will see him triple the current salary he receives at the Amex Stadium.

Reports yesterday suggested that the 24-year-old’s agent has booked flights to Liverpool as the deal edges closer to completion.

Reliable journalist Neil Jones has also claimed that he ‘thinks’ Mac Allister will be plying his trade at L4 next term whilst Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘frontrunners’ for the former Boca Juniors man’s signature.

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Naby Keita leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts in the coming weeks the middle of the park is an area that Klopp and Co. are desperate to strengthen.

It’s believed that the dynamic midfielder, who has registered 12 goals and three assists for the Seagulls this season (across all competitions), will cost an estimated £70m (Sky Sports).

If the numerous reports are to be believed then it’s only a matter of time before we see Mac Allister in a red shirt – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

