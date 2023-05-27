Midfielder who named Anfield: ‘best atmosphere in England’ lined up as Mount replacement – report

Liverpool are one of many teams that look to have been interested in signing Mason Mount this summer but with reports suggesting he’s edging closer to Manchester United, then it may be time to starting looking elsewhere.

As reported by Ben Jacobs on his Twitter account: ‘Clubs looking at Mason Mount could turn more seriously to Maddison if they fail to land the Chelsea midfielder’.



This then could mean that the Reds throw their hat into the ring for a player who could be worth between £40m – £60m and may well prove to be a useful option as part of a midfield overhaul.

Seeing as James Maddison wrote on his Instagram account that he thought Anfield was ‘the stadium with the best atmosphere in England’, it’s clear that he’s a big fan of our club.

Combining his current club either being relegated or being below the position that the 26-year-old thinks he should be competing in within the Premier League, and the fact that the England international is an admirer of our supporters – then we could pull this transfer off.

If he was added to the seemingly looming deal for Alexis Mac Allister, then many would think we’re not too far off replacing the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo.

It will all depend on what the Chelsea man decides to do with his future first but there’s certainly no problem with having a plan b, nor many available options that would be better than this latest rumoured name.

You can view the Maddison and Mount update via @JacobsBen on Twitter:

A handful of other Premier League clubs also monitoring Maddison. #AFC have other priorities for now, but are aware of his situation. Same for #MUFC.

Clubs looking at Mason Mount could turn more seriously to Maddison if they fail to land the Chelsea midfielder. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 27, 2023

