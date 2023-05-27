Mo Salah backed to break Thierry Henry’s record on season finale

It’s fair to say that there won’t be many non-Liverpool supporters watching our game against Southampton but any who do may well be able to see Mo Salah break yet another record for the Reds.

Writing for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton predicted how he thinks our final game will pan out: ‘Southampton don’t have too many fond memories to look back on this season, especially at home where they have only won twice during the entire campaign.

‘They will be playing for pride, but that won’t be enough against a Liverpool side who have built up a bit of momentum in recent weeks.

‘It’s been a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side too and missing out on the Champions League is a big disappointment for them, but at least they will finish off on a bit of a high note.

‘I am expecting Mohamed Salah to score and Liverpool to win. 0-2’.

The Egyptian King is currently one goal away from becoming the first player in Premier League history to provide 20 goals and 10 assists in three seasons – he and Thierry Henry have done so twice.

That’s not the only feat he’s chasing either, with our No.11 just one goal shy of scoring 20 league goals he would also become the first player since Roger Hunt in 1965/66 to net 20 times for a third consecutive season in the league – he’d also take Robbie Fowler’s place as the top scorer against the Saints if he bags twice.

An appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side would mean Alisson Becker and our 30-year-old striker would be the only players to feature in every game in the league campaign too.

Despite all these stats and facts though, it’s hard to ignore that this is one of the first times in many years that we’ve had nothing to play for on the last match of the season and that this year has been a failure.

What we all must ensure is that we remember this feeling of Europa League football and no silverware but are ready from the first second of the new campaign to go and win everything within our sights.

