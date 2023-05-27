Wolves set price for ‘incredible’ midfielder; Liverpool are ready to make their move – report

We all know that this summer is going to be shrouded in transfer talk for Liverpool but when it comes to names we’re familiar with already, it does increase the interest in which many may assess the story.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool have asked to be kept informed about developments in the race to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves… the Midlands club are likely to cash in on their captain in the coming window if their £50million asking price is met’.

Ruben Neves has been a reported target for many years and we all know about the talent that he possesses, especially as it’s for a side that seems to be a little below the quality that he often shows he has in his locker.

The Portuguese star has been described by teammate Hugo Bueno as ‘an incredible player’ (via shropshirestar.com) and that is a perfect illustration of how much he means to the Midlands team who will be rather unwilling to let him go.

However, after six years at Molineux Stadium it may now be time for him to leave the club and a figure of £50 million seems achievable if we are looking to recruit several players within the same window.

With James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo leaving and it looking increasingly likely that Alexis Mac Allister could become a Red, we will need more men to strengthen our squad.

If the 26-year-old was also set to arrive, we could certainly do much worse than a man with Premier League and Champions League experience under his belt but time will tell on this one.

