£150k-p/w Liverpool player misses out on season milestone as Klopp names much-changed XI

Jurgen Klopp has unsurprisingly rung the changes for Liverpool this afternoon as they end their 2022/23 season with an inconsequential Premier League clash away to Southampton.

The Reds are guaranteed to finish fifth no matter what happens at St Mary’s, while their opponents can’t climb off the bottom of the table, so there’s nothing except pride at stake on the south coast.

The visitors’ line-up (as per @LFC on Twitter) shows seven changes from last weekend’s draw against Aston Villa, with the first name on the teamsheet arguably the most eye-catching alteration.

Caoimhin Kelleher – who’s been linked with a potential exit from Liverpool this summer – comes in as the starting goalkeeper, with Alisson Becker given a rare day off. Indeed, the Brazilian isn’t even in the matchday squad, with Adrian on standby if needed today.

One notable fact about the Reds’ number one’s omission is that it deprives him of becoming the only player in Klopp’s squad to start in every Premier League game this season (as per WhoScored).

Indeed, the £150,000-per-week stopper (FBref) also loses his ever-present status in the division, having not missed a single minute of the campaign until this afternoon (Transfermarkt).

Mo Salah now has the distinction of being the sole Liverpool man to feature in all 38 top-flight games in 2022/23, having started all but one match (WhoScored).

Alisson may personally be disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to reach that ever-present milestone, but we’re sure he’ll also understand the manager’s decision given that it’s a rare opportunity for Klopp to heavily rotate his line-up as nothing is at stake.

The Brazilian can look at this as a well-earned day off, with Kelleher getting a welcome chance to potentially raise his asking price if he can perform commendably at St Mary’s.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Here's how we line up for the @PremierLeague final day ✊#SOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2023

