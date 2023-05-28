(Video) Diogo Jota punishes Southampton sloppiness to give Liverpool an early lead

Diogo Jota fired Liverpool into an early lead against Southampton at St Mary’s this afternoon, punishing sloppy play from the already relegated home side in their final Premier League game for at least 15 months.

In the 10th minute on the south coast, Alex McCarthy played a short pass towards reported Reds target Romeo Lavia, who was culpable of a moment which won’t endear him to prospective suitors.

The Belgian youngster blindly passed the ball across the Saints’ penalty area, with the onrushing Jota only too delighted to latch onto it and fire a first-time shot into the far corner of the net to open the scoring.

Bobby Firmino soon doubled Liverpool’s lead with a goal on his final appearance for the club, with James Ward-Prowse pulling one back for the Reds inside an eventful first 20 minutes.

