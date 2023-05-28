(Image) Bobby Firmino’s emotional IG post will have LFC fans in tears all over again

Bobby Firmino will be one of four Liverpool players to officially call time on their careers in the red half of Merseyside after saying their goodbyes at Anfield last week.

The Brazil international was visibly emotional at L4 as the crowd roared his name – after a game in which he’d registered the equalising goal.

His latest Instagram post ahead of the away trip to St. Mary’s Stadium against Southampton more than hints at his current state of mind and the current state of mind of Reds fans no doubt ahead of the afternoon encounter.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Bobby Firmino’s Instagram story: