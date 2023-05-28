(Video) LFC departees Firmino & Milner’s heartfelt moment at FT will have fans welling up

Liverpool will bid farewell to Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita after today’s eight-goal thriller with Southampton.

It was the opening pair that caught the eye of the Reds’ Twitter account, however, with the two cherished footballers sharing a heartfelt moment on the pitch after full-time.

The former was on target for the Merseysiders for a final time at St. Mary’s after opting not to extend his stay at Anfield despite the hopes of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Fare thee well, lads.

