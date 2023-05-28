(Video) Firmino and Milner reluctantly take Liverpool fans’ acclaim as PA system drowned out

Bobby Firmino and James Milner both played for Liverpool for the final time this afternoon, with the former scoring in a thoroughly entertaining 4-4 draw at Southampton to conclude the season.

After the final whistle, the Reds players and staff approached the travelling supporters to show their appreciation, with the Kopites at St Mary’s singing the ‘Si senor’ chant so loudly that they momentarily drowned out the PA system playing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and the Saints fans’ vocals.

The ever-modest duo seemed reluctant to lap up the acclaim, with the veteran midfielder being pushed forward by a couple of his teammates.

As the Firmino song continued to emanate from the away end, a banner bearing Milner’s name was unveiled, with both players being warmly saluted as they brought the curtain down on eight-year spells at Liverpool.

Both can feel immensely proud of their contributions throughout the Jurgen Klopp era and will continue to be celebrated by Reds supporters for years to come. Thanks for everything, chaps!

You can view the clip of the appreciation for Firmino and Milner below, shared via Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) on Twitter: