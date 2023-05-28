(Video) Bobby Firmino sits two defenders down before Liverpool goal in opening 15 minutes to set up perfect finish

Bobby Firmino’s name could be heard ringing around St. Mary’s as the Brazilian netted once again to double Liverpool’s lead against Southampton.

The former Hoffenheim danced through the hosts’ backline, sitting two defenders down in the process, before firing home.

The Merseysiders were the dominant side in the opening stages (at the time of writing) – to such an extent that the home fans ironically celebrated every successful pass from their players – with Diogo Jota finding the opener.

It was a fitting end for a player of such clear importance to the Reds and Jurgen Klopp’s first great era at the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN: