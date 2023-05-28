(Videos) Gakpo and Jota both score inside 60 seconds as Liverpool draw level in madcap match

From 2-0 up to 4-2 down and back to 4-4, Liverpool have had a very eventful finish to a rather difficult season on Sunday afternoon.

Southampton were two goals to the good in the 71st minute, but by the 73rd minute the teams were level as both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota struck for the visitors.

Some brilliant one-touch build-up play was finished off from close range by the Dutchman to make it 4-3, and less than a minute later Mo Salah slipped in the Portuguese attacker to dispatch a first-time shot past Alex McCarthy.

The travelling Reds who made the long journey to the south coast are definitely getting an entertaining day out for their final away trip of the season!

You can catch the clips of the goals from Gakpo and Jota below, both taken from Viaplay Sports‘ coverage of the game and shared on Twitter by @smartgols: