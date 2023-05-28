‘What stands out for me…’ – Liverpool urged to sign 21 y/o gem who they’re ‘crying out for’

Liverpool have been advised to make RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol their ‘number one target’ this summer.

The Daily Express reported in recent days that the Reds could revive their previous interest in the 21-year-old, for whom they may need to smash their current club-record outlay of £85m.

Paul Machin was speaking to GIVEMESPORT about possible transfer activity at Anfield when he pointed out that the Croatian has a trait which is conspicuous by its absence among Jurgen Klopp’s current squad.

The Redmen TV presenter said: “I think, of all the defenders potentially on the market, Josko Gvardiol is the one and he should be the number one target of any team trying to improve their defence this summer.

“What stands out for me, for him, is he is left-footed. Liverpool are crying out for another left-footer back there.”

Machin makes a very good point regarding Gvardiol’s status as a defender who’s predominantly left-footed.

As per Transfermarkt, all five of the Reds’ current senior centre-back options are categorised as right-footed, with left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas our only two defenders deemed to be stronger on their other side.

Not only would the RB Leipzig man give Klopp a left-footed central defensive option, he could also fill in on the left-hand side of the back four if required, having done so on 36 previous occasions in his career (Transfermarkt).

However, the one clear obstacle to possibly landing Gvardiol is his reported £85m+ asking price, which could be beyond Liverpool’s reach depending on how many midfielders are sought and how much they cost.

For the Reds’ recruitment team, it may be a case of keeping their options open regarding possible centre-back signings and seeing how much they can realistically afford to spend in that department amid the overall activity being planned.

