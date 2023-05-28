‘Spare a thought for…’ – Ian Doyle highlights forgotten man after Liverpool’s 4-4 draw

Amid the focus on Bobby Firmino and James Milner, who both played their final game for Liverpool today, one of their teammates who’s also departing the club this summer didn’t get on the pitch against Southampton in a madcap 4-4 draw.

Indeed, as pointed out by Ian Doyle after the match, Arthur Melo didn’t get on the pitch once during the Premier League this season, ending his loan spell at Anfield with just a solitary 13-minute appearance for the first team (Transfermarkt).

The Brazilian midfielder was among the substitutes at St Mary’s but wasn’t among the four players brought on by Jurgen Klopp (all in a quadruple change on 57 minutes), which means he ends his time at the Reds without playing a top-flight game.

The journalist tweeted: “Spare a thought for Arthur Melo, who spent almost an entire season on loan at #LFC but didn’t play a single minute in the Premier League. He was, though, substituted for Jay Spearing in the Papa John’s Trophy. A proper ‘I was there’ moment if ever there was one”.

READ MORE: Wantaway £52m defender receives offer from Liverpool amid promises from Jurgen Klopp – report

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp shares adorable moment with Southampton mascot before Liverpool game

It’s fair to say that Arthur, Liverpool and Juventus will all feel disappointed with how the loan move worked out, with the 26-year-old unable to make any impact at Anfield.

It didn’t help that he spent several months sidelined due to surgery, while external circumstances also conspired against him during a hugely frustrating campaign (as per The Athletic).

It was already known that he wouldn’t be staying on Merseyside beyond the end of the season, while he’s also moving on from Juventus, so his immediate future is uncertain.

Even with nothing except pride at stake in today’s clash against Southampton, Klopp declined to give Arthur a mere morsel of Premier League game-time, a damning reflection of the Brazilian’s standing.

It was unfortunate that his Liverpool move simply didn’t go to plan, and we wish him well wherever he goes next.

You can see Doyle’s tweet on Arthur below, via @IanDoyleSport on Twitter:

Spare a thought for Arthur Melo, who spent almost an entire season on loan at #LFC but didn't play a single minute in the Premier League. He was, though, substituted for Jay Spearing in the Papa John's Trophy. A proper 'I was there' moment if ever there was one — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 28, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions