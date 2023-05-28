Indestructible Liverpool target drops big transfer hint in 26-word statement amid Fabrizio Romano claim

Liverpool’s transfer shortlist for the midfield is understandably vast, with Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu thought to be well-regarded by the club’s recruitment team.

That latter claim comes from the reliable Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, with fellow transfer expert Fabrizio Romano relaying the Turkey international’s suggestive statement on Twitter.

Orkun Kökçü: “I’ve good relationship with the manager — but in case a bid arrived from the right club, I want to make the next step in my career”. 🚨⚪️👀 #transfers Many European clubs are monitoring Kökçü, especially in Premier League. pic.twitter.com/eogWNCm50v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

With Premier League clubs said to be ‘monitoring’ the midfielder, it stands to reason that the Reds could potentially pounce this summer.

READ MORE: ‘High probability’: David Ornstein confirms Liverpool ‘made aware’ of Mason Mount’s transfer position

READ MORE: ‘So special…’ – James Milner names his standout Liverpool memory as he ends 8-year Reds career

A signing from the Dutch top-flight likely to be endorsed from within

Pep Lijnders is known to be a big fan of extracting value from both the Portuguese and Dutch top-flights, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo proving astute purchases from both leagues respectively.

In that case, we shouldn’t rule the club out from a return to the Eredivisie and a midfielder who appears to fit the initial bill of a young midfielder with some experience sitting within the ideal age range of 20-24.

Add on top the fact that Kokcu has only missed THREE games across his last two seasons for Feyenoord (according to Transfermarkt) and it seems we may have stumbled across another indestructible midfielder.

The Dutch outfit have just won the Eredivisie, however, and can set a more than reasonable price-tag with two years remaining on their skipper’s contract.

Over to you, Liverpool.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions