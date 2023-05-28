(Video) Jurgen Klopp shares adorable moment with Southampton mascot before Liverpool game

Jurgen Klopp shared an adorable moment with one of the Southampton mascots prior to today’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

There was a relaxed air about the game at St Mary’s, with the Saints already relegated and the Reds assured of finishing fifth irrespective of this afternoon’s result.

As the two teams lined up in the tunnel prior to kick-off, a young fan in a Saints kit was stood by Mo Salah, with the LFC manager also next to him.

A smiling Klopp then patted the mascot on the head and coaxed him back over towards the Southampton players.

It was a wonderful show of charisma from the Liverpool boss on a day when the lack of pressure on either team helped to facilitate a barnstorming game in which they evenly shared eight goals.

You can catch the footage of Klopp with the Saints mascot below, via @NaiiLFC on Twitter: