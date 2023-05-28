Caoimhin Kelleher starts as three changes made for Southampton: Predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool are set to take on Southampton in their final league game of the season, with results elsewhere meaning that the clash in question is a dead rubber.

Still, there’s no question that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be inclined to look at a visit to the South Coast as an opportunity to both end the campaign on a high and set a positive tone ahead of the summer.

Expect serious change from June onwards as incoming sporting director Jorg Schmadtke helps lead recruitment for a window the Reds cannot afford to get wrong.

READ MORE: ‘I saw Mo’ – Klopp makes fresh Salah admission after his public apology to Liverpool fans

READ MORE: ‘I am sorry’ – Mo Salah has just made ‘devastated’ Liverpool claim online

Predicted Liverpool team v Southampton

We can see Caoimhin Kelleher coming in for the throwaway game at St. Mary’s with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate starting ahead of the Irishman in the backline.

A midfield trio of Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott may very well be selected for the encounter.

Up top, we think it will be a relatively unchanged forward line from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, seeing Luis Diaz, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah lining up.

EOTK’s predicted team: Kelleher, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino, Salah

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions