£52m Barcelona defender receives offer from Liverpool amid promises from Jurgen Klopp – report

According to reports from Spain, Jules Kounde has asked to leave Barcelona and has ‘received an offer’ from Liverpool.

El Nacional have claimed (via football365.com) that the French defender has ‘formally requested’ to depart Camp Nou after only a year with the LaLiga champions as he’s ‘not motivated by the project’ and ‘feels cheated’ at not being played at centre-back despite promises to that effect.

The 24-year-old has apparently ‘chosen to pack his bags’, with Barca president Joan Laporta demanding at least €60m (£52m) to entertain any idea of selling the player.

The report added that Kounde has ‘received an offer’ from Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp promising to play him in his preferred position and make him a ‘star’ on Merseyside.

The Frenchman has alternated between central defence (21 games) and right-back (17) during the season, displaying a versatility which could be very welcome at Liverpool (Transfermarkt).

Amid apparent doubts over the futures of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Nat Phillips, the Reds could need additional cover at the back, while the redeployment of Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role has created something of a vaccum on the right-hand side of defence.

As per WhoScored, Kounde is renowned as a defender who’s very comfortable on the ball, averaging an 88.6% passing success rate in LaLiga this term and completing 0.5 dribbles per game.

His pass accuracy would place him fourth in Liverpool’s squad among players to start more than once in the Premier League for Klopp’s team in 2022/23, so he could be very adept in playing out from the back.

It remains to be seen if the Reds would be able to meet Laporta’s asking price amid the other transfer activity planned at Anfield this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister seemingly ever closer to joining after telling comments from Roberto De Zerbi following Brighton’s match earlier today.

If it’s within reach, Kounde’s versatility and capabilities in possession could make him well worth considering.

