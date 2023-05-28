(Video) Liverpool fans belt out Bobby Firmino’s chant with gusto on final Reds appearance

If you’ve been to a Liverpool game recently, or even watched one on TV, you’ll probably have gone to bed with one particular chant lodged in your head.

Today marks Bobby Firmino’s final appearance for the club after eight years with the Reds, and he’s marked it with a goal inside the first quarter-hour against Southampton.

The Brazilian had given Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead which was then relinquished within 15 minutes during a madcap opening half-hour at St Mary’s.

The result is of no real consequence to Liverpool today, as we’re assured of finishing fifth no matter what happens, so the travelling supporters are simply enjoying their day out on the south coast.

After Firmino doubled the Reds’ lead, the away fans inevitably burst into a voluble rendition of ‘Si senor’ in salute of the 31-year-old, who’s evidently an immensely popular figure among Kopites and his soon to be former teammates judging by the tributes which have been paid to him in recent days.

Bobby might be leaving, but his incredibly catchy chant – which aired for 20 minutes non-stop against Leicester a couple of weeks ago – is bound to live on for some time yet.

You can catch the clip of the Liverpool supporters singing for Firmino below, (via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter):