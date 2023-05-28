Seven changes made as Firmino starts v Southampton: Liverpool team news confirmed

There will be some inclined to suggest that Liverpool’s late return to form has ultimately counted for nothing in a season that has amounted to just as much.

Out of Europe, out of the cups, out of the title race – the drop has been catastrophic by the Reds’ lofty standards under Jurgen Klopp.

Even more so when compared to the slice of history the German’s men were competing for at the same stage last year with two games separating the club from a level of glory that would have outstripped Manchester United’s 1999 treble success and, potentially, Manchester City’s this term.

A win against Southampton today won’t have any bearing on the final position in the table but eight wins secured from the last nine league games would lay down the groundwork for pre-season, setting a new narrative ahead of the summer window.

Liverpool can be successful again. Alexis Mac Allister’s likely addition in the upcoming window certainly would reflect that feeling, especially if followed by a series of astute signings comparable to the value-dense work once overseen by Michael Edwards.

Caoimhin Kelleher is the man between the sticks this afternoon behind a centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The midfield has been slightly altered from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, as James Milner, Curtis Jones and Fabinho start.

Up top, Diogo Jota, the departing Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah make up the front-three selected for the clash at St. Mary’s.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… (for the final time this season)… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI Jurgen's put out v Southampton, Reds? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/jcEHCepMFI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 28, 2023

