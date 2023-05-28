Alexis Mac Allister closer to Liverpool move than ever before after post-match announcement

Alexis Mac Allister looks set to make his exit from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer amid Liverpool’s heavy pursuit.

The Argentine was tipped to potentially depart the South Coast side along with fellow midfield dynamo Moises Caicedo by manager Roberto De Zerbi in comments made post-match and relayed on Twitter by @JournoHaff.

🚨 De Zerbi post-match: “Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo. I am really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, they can play at higher level.” #BHAFC — Charlie Haffenden (@JournoHaff) May 28, 2023

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with the Merseysiders in recent winks, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently going as far to suggest that an agreement on personal terms with Jurgen Klopp’s men was 90% done.

Alexis Mac Allister to be announced as Liverpool’s first summer signing?

Until we see the World Cup winner leaning against a piece of silverware at the AXA training centre in June, we’ll still be mildly apprehensive about our chances of landing the midfielder.

Still, we have to recognise what a superb opening salvo in the market it would represent to land one of the English top-flight’s top options in the middle of the park.

Durable, a popular character and positionally versatile, Mac Allister ticks so many boxes for the club it would be a shame of immense proportions to see us blow this transfer with so much of the groundwork clearly completed.

We quite simply must get it done.

