(Video) Broadcaster unenthused by Liverpool’s Mac Allister pursuit; namechecks preferred signing

Liverpool appear to be on the cusp of completing a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister, although one Reds-supporting broadcaster isn’t getting overly enthused by the thought of the Brighton midfielder coming to Anfield.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the 24-year-old is ‘expected’ to bid farewell to his current club after their final game of the season today and is ‘prepared to leave’, with the Merseysiders ‘close to’ wrapping up the move.

Clinching the Argentine’s signature would atone for the disappointment of missing out on another much-discussed midfield target in Jude Bellingham, who instead looks destined for Real Madrid (The Mirror).

However, Ade Oladipo has seemingly suggested that Mac Allister would be nothing more than a consolation prize after the lengthy and unsuccessful pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star, while also naming one Premier League midfielder he’d rather see at Liverpool.

He told talkSPORT: “I mean, I’ve seen Arsenal are going [for] Declan Rice. Why aren’t we competing with Arsenal for Declan Rice?

“We were [trying to sign] Jude Bellingham for five months and now you’re telling me Mac Allister. And I’m supposed to get excited about Mac Allister when we were [after] Jude Bellingham for five months.”

It’s obviously a blow that Liverpool’s long-time pursuit of the 19-year-old came to nothing, but signing a World Cup winner and proven Premier League operator in Mac Allister would go a long way towards making up for it.

Better to get excited about the prospect of what could be rather than stewing over ships which have already sailed.

You can catch the clip of Oladipo’s views below (at 1:46), via talkSPORT on YouTube: