‘He will leave’: Fabrizio Romano now confirms transfer news every Liverpool fan has been waiting for

Liverpool fans may be waking up to some superb transfer news any day now after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Alexis Mac Allister’s impending exit from Brighton.

The Guardian journalist’s Twitter update followed suggestive comments made by Roberto De Zerbi in the wake of the Seagulls’ 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa this evening.

Alexis Mac Allister says goodbye to the fans and bids his farewell, as expected. 🔵👋🏻 #BHAFC He will leave Brighton in the next days. pic.twitter.com/ZfzrvoyKMq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

The Argentine international is currently expected to sign for Liverpool this summer, despite reports of Manchester City registering interest in the 24-year-old.

What next for Liverpool (if they land Alexis Mac Allister)?

Whilst at risk of sounding like a broken record, our recruitment team will have one clear directive ahead of the summer window: bring in at least two (preferably three) durable midfielders.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner’s departures at the end of the season mean that we’ll be getting rid of quite a bit of dead weight (excluding the latter of the trio), with the former pair’s repetitive injury breaks leaving us utterly shortchanged in the middle of the park this term.

We can’t trust the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara to be regular options in the midfield next season for similar reasons and the relative youth of Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones means there’s a big gap in experience that we hope signings like Mac Allister will solve.

Mason Mount has likewise been strongly linked but looks more likely to end up in Manchester, though Orkun Kokcu could also be a target worth pursuing.

