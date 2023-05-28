(Video) Mo Salah struggles to contain his emotions when reflecting on Bobby Firmino friendship

Mo Salah struggled to contain his emotions as he reflected on the friendship he developed with Bobby Firmino at Liverpool, with the Brazilian departing this summer after eight years at Anfield.

They have been teammates and attacking partners since 2017, with the two enjoying plenty of success together on Merseyside as they helped the Reds to win some of the biggest prizes in club football.

The 31-year-old was among four LFC players to be given a fond farewell after their final home game for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Aston Villa last week, with a meal also held to commemorate the number nine’s contribution.

Salah gave an interview to Stadium Astro in which he reflected about Firmino: “We have been together for six years. We have shared so many good moments inside the field and outside.

“In the locker room, he also sits right next to me, so we speak and have played together almost every game. It’s very emotional to speak about him. As long as he and his family are going to be happy, that’s what I wish.”

The Egyptian needed to pause momentarily to compose himself as he visibly began to get emotional before adding: “He’s been a really important player for us. He’s given everything for the club, he’s always tried to be humble and to work hard, this is what he does.

“He’s been very important and he’s a really good guy, as well. He’s played a really big role in this time. I don’t want to be too emotional. I just wish him the best in the future.”

The emotion displayed by Salah when discussing his friendship with Firmino sums up just how genuine the affection is between them, and how much the Brazilian will be missed as the curtain comes down on a glorious eight-year spell at Liverpool.

You can see the full interview with the Egyptian below, via Stadium Astro on YouTube: