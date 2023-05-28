(Photo) LFC journo spots superb banner travelling Kop unveiled for James Milner at St. Mary’s

With Bobby Firmino set to call time on his Liverpool career at the end of the current campaign, it shouldn’t go forgotten that another modern Reds great in James Milner is also playing his final game for the Merseysiders.

The travelling Kop certainly had the right idea in mind, unveiling a banner reading ‘Milner 7 legend!’ at St. Mary’s Stadium ahead of kick-off against Southampton.

The versatile midfielder was nothing short of an exemplary professional and servant at the club and will be greatly missed by Jurgen Klopp and fans alike.

